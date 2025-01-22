FMCSA panel recommends ban on truck lease-purchase contracts

WASHINGTON — A federal task force has released its final report on trucking lease-purchase programs and recommended to Congress an action proposed at the task force’s first meeting in 2023: an all-out ban on such programs.

The 51-page report, issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF), was sent to Congress and to the U.S. transportation and labor departments on Friday.

The task force was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate the prevalence of contracts drawn up by trucking companies to purposely take advantage of drivers.

“TLTF’s findings are clear. It formed a consensus to recommend that such arrangements, whereby a motor carrier controls the work, compensation, and debts of the driver should be prohibited,” the report states.



