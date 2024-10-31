Court data reveals extent of truck lease program abuse

WASHINGTON — A study of public data filed in court cases alleging abuse of drivers participating in truck lease-purchase programs with carriers estimates that the extent of predatory lease contracts in the industry approaches 6% of all CDL holders.

Such rampant abuse by carriers makes the industry less safe by causing qualified drivers to leave the profession, while drivers stuck in such contracts may be more likely to be less safe on the road, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF).

“There are many weeks when drivers [in lease-purchase programs] earn very little or no pay at all,” said task force member Steve Viscelli, a research sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania, speaking at a group meeting on Wednesday. “We can imagine some of the stress that puts on people and decisions they’re going to make with regard to safety.”

Litigation data compiled by the TLTF and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency supporting the group’s work, reveals over 200,000 drivers out of 3.5 million CDL holders who potentially are involved in predatory truck leases – “probably the tip of the iceberg of the number of drivers actually affected,” Viscelli said.



