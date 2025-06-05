Trucking, rail, Amazon vie for seats on DOT advisory board

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has received over 50 nominations for a 10-person advisory panel being set up at the U.S. Department of Transportation to help overhaul freight and passenger infrastructure, but apparently it wants more.

DOT is extending the deadline for nominations, which were initially due on Monday. The new deadline is June 13.

Included in the first wave of nominees are representatives from the country’s largest freight lobbies and biggest users of its transportation networks, including the American Trucking Associations (Dan Horvath Sr., VP of regulatory affairs and safety policy), the Association of American Railroads (Ian Jefferies, president and CEO), and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (Anne Reinke, president and CEO).

To help shape policies and regulations to improve U.S. infrastructure from a D rating to a B – as estimated by the American Society of Civil Engineers – DOT said it wants to create a board with “balanced membership that appropriately represents the varied interests of transportation stakeholders,” including experts from aviation, logistics, infrastructure, construction, finance and legal affairs.



