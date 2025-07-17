Federal support paving way for millions in truck parking expansion

WASHINGTON — Years of trucking-industry pressure on Congress to pass legislation dedicating big money for expanding truck parking may finally pay off now that the U.S. Department of Transportation is elevating it for inclusion in the next surface transportation reauthorization bill.

“We want to fund truck parking for our truckers in this country – a critical need for safety in the United States,” said DOT Deputy Secretary Steve Bradbury, speaking at a surface transportation reauthorization kickoff meeting with state transportation officials at DOT headquarters on Thursday.

Truck parking was one of a number of priorities Bradbury outlined at the meeting, along with finalizing a regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles and streamlining infrastructure project permitting.

“We have a president who actually cares about our work,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told meeting attendees. “He wants to see real progress on big, beautiful projects over the next three-and-a-half years. To have that kind of support from the executive branch is a great opportunity.”