DOT clears billions in grant money for infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has cleared 529 infrastructure projects worth more than $2.9 billion in federal grants previously awarded by the Biden administration that had been caught in a three-year backlog.

“The Trump Administration inherited more than 3,200 unobligated grants that had been announced by the previous administration but never obligated” with federal funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation stated in an announcement on Tuesday.

“This unprecedented backlog of unobligated grants delayed critical investments in communities across the country.”

Among the projects previously announced but now obligated with federal grant funds are $47 million to establish an offshore wind logistics and manufacturing hub near the Port of Baltimore, approved in 2023; $21 million to rehabilitate track and other rail assets owned by the Great Lakes Central railroad in Michigan, approved in 2022; $12 million to install a container yard and electrification system at SeaPort Manatee, Florida, approved in 2022, and 9 million to purchase new freight-handling equipment at Port Angeles, Washington, approved in 2024.