FMCSA eliminates DEI rules for $89M in CDL grants

WASHINGTON — State and local government agencies, schools, small businesses, and others eligible for FMCSA’s CDL grants will see fewer restrictions tied to the application process than was the case under the previous administration.
FMCSA announced on Friday up to $89.4 million available in the latest round of competitive grant funding through its Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grant. The grants are aimed at developing, implementing and maintaining CDL programs.
As is the case with all competitive grant programs now being run by the Trump administration, including infrastructure grants, the latest round of CDLPI grants eliminates the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and climate change requirements mandated under the Biden administration – what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy refers to as “woke” and “Green New Scam” mandates.
“Previously, recipients of this critical safety grant were forced to prioritize climate change and DEI agendas alongside core safety objectives,” FMCSA stated.
But by eliminating DEI, the agency asserts, “taxpayer dollars are now fully dedicated to genuine safety improvements, appropriate accountability, and real, measurable outcomes. Potential applicants are instructed to thoroughly review the reformed application guidelines to align with these necessary and refocused priorities.”
CDLPI grants help states strengthen compliance with federal safety regulations and enhance the integrity of the National Commercial Driver’s License Program, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The program “focuses on the concept that each driver has only one driving record and only one licensing document, commonly referred to as ‘One Driver — One License — One Record.’”
The National CDL Program also requires states to conduct knowledge and skills testing before issuing a commercial learner’s permit and/or a CDL, to maintain a complete and accurate driver history record for anyone who obtains either document, and to impose driver disqualifications as required by regulations.
Performance goals expected
To be considered for a CDLPI grant, applicants should specify performance goals related to the project. Performance goals for successful CDLPI grant award projects may include, among others:
- Sustained compliance with rulemakings: Activities that support a state’s implementation of federal CDL regulatory requirements, such as medical certification, Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, and entry-level driver training requirements.
- Timely driver history record (DHR) actions: Activities to issue disqualifications, suspensions and downgrades in a timely manner to CLP and CDL holders and post to their DHR, which will allow unsafe drivers to be removed from service.
- Data quality, accuracy and completeness: Activities that address a state’s accuracy and completeness of DHRs, including all conviction and disqualification data, medical certifications, entry-level driver training verification, and knowledge and skills testing information.
- Innovative approaches to improving CDL issues: Activities that provide a novel technique or approach (program design, use of technology assets, etc.) to benefit national CDL safety and/or improve state driver license agencies’ (SDLA) CDL safety data quality, which may include research projects and pilot testing new approaches to improving compliance.
- Human trafficking recognition, prevention and reporting: Activities that deter and reduce commercial truck-based human trafficking-related activities, and increase human trafficking awareness and training for SDLA, judiciary, and law enforcement staff and other industry stakeholders.
- Increased testing rates and integrity: Activities that increase a state’s capacity for testing and issuing CDLs, including using new technology to ensure that CDL knowledge and skills testing integrity is maintained.
- Cost savings: Activities that reduce costs for SDLAs through the increased use of automated systems.
- Reduction in fraudulent CDL activities: Activities that increase the effectiveness of fraud prevention related to driving, medical credentials, skills testing operations and license issuance.
Complete proposals must be submitted electronically by July 7.
