FMCSA eliminates DEI rules for $89M in CDL grants

WASHINGTON — State and local government agencies, schools, small businesses, and others eligible for FMCSA’s CDL grants will see fewer restrictions tied to the application process than was the case under the previous administration.

FMCSA announced on Friday up to $89.4 million available in the latest round of competitive grant funding through its Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grant. The grants are aimed at developing, implementing and maintaining CDL programs.

As is the case with all competitive grant programs now being run by the Trump administration, including infrastructure grants, the latest round of CDLPI grants eliminates the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and climate change requirements mandated under the Biden administration – what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy refers to as “woke” and “Green New Scam” mandates.

“Previously, recipients of this critical safety grant were forced to prioritize climate change and DEI agendas alongside core safety objectives,” FMCSA stated.



