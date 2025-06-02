Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


DOT streamlining $5.4B for bridge projects

Program removes requirements that Duffy says ‘handcuffed’ potential repairs

John Gallagher
·
DOT wants to speed bridge upgrades. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday announced $5.4 billion available for major bridge projects in a funding program that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says will be relieved of Biden-era approval requirements.

The new funding opportunity, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, includes $4.9 billion for major bridge projects through FHWA’s Bridge Investment Program and up to $500 million to repair or replace bridges in rural areas through the agency’s Competitive Highway Bridge Program.

The money will help improve approximately 42,000 bridges across the country “that are in dire need of repair,” according to the administration.

“The previous administration handcuffed critical infrastructure funding requirements to woke DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and Green New Scam initiatives that diverted resources from the Department’s core mission,” Duffy said in a press release announcing the funding. “Under the Trump Administration, America is building again.”

Applicants – which include state and local governments and metropolitan planning organizations – will no longer have to explain how a project will consider climate change and environmental justice in the planning stage and in project delivery.

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.