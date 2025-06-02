DOT streamlining $5.4B for bridge projects

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday announced $5.4 billion available for major bridge projects in a funding program that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says will be relieved of Biden-era approval requirements.

The new funding opportunity, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, includes $4.9 billion for major bridge projects through FHWA’s Bridge Investment Program and up to $500 million to repair or replace bridges in rural areas through the agency’s Competitive Highway Bridge Program.

The money will help improve approximately 42,000 bridges across the country “that are in dire need of repair,” according to the administration.

“The previous administration handcuffed critical infrastructure funding requirements to woke DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and Green New Scam initiatives that diverted resources from the Department’s core mission,” Duffy said in a press release announcing the funding. “Under the Trump Administration, America is building again.”

Applicants – which include state and local governments and metropolitan planning organizations – will no longer have to explain how a project will consider climate change and environmental justice in the planning stage and in project delivery.