Biden: US will pay to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for an all-out federal effort to respond to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, including paying to get it rebuilt.

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect Congress to support my effort,” he said at a White House media briefing. “This is going to take some time; we’re not leaving until this job is done.”

Asked if companies affiliated with the ship that caused the collapse — the Singapore-flagged Dali — should be responsible for the repairs, Biden responded, “That could be, but we’re not going to wait for that — we’re going to pay to get the bridge rebuilt and opened.” The containership is managed by Synergy Marine Group and chartered by Maersk.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the response effort alongside officials from the Federal Highway Administration, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Maryland state agencies. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help lead the effort to clear the channel.



