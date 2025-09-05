Truckers blockade Mexico’s Lázaro Cárdenas port over delays, poor conditions

Independent truck drivers began staging blockades Wednesday night at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, disrupting cargo movement at Mexico’s second-largest container port, according to El Norte and T21.

The drivers said they face wait times of up to 36 hours to load or unload at terminals operated by APM and Hutchison Ports. Complaints include too few staffed customs booths, lack of bathrooms and rest areas, and limited food access while waiting.

The port, a key gateway for automotive imports and exports from Asia, handled 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the first half of 2025. Both APM and Hutchison are expanding capacity, but truckers say customs bottlenecks remain a major problem.

Customs currently has seven booths, though only one or two are typically open, drivers said. They also cited delays from suspended x-ray inspections during bad weather, and accused authorities of failing to honor past agreements to address the issues.