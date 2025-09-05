Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Truckers blockade Mexico’s Lázaro Cárdenas port over delays, poor conditions

Drivers demand faster customs processing and better conditions as port delays stretch to 36 hours

Noi Mahoney
·
Truckers in Mexico began blocking access to the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas on Wednesday, protesting long wait times and poor working conditions that they say cripple cargo movement. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Independent truck drivers blockaded Mexico's second-largest container port, Lázaro Cárdenas, due to long wait times (up to 36 hours) for loading/unloading.
  • Drivers cite insufficient customs booths, lack of amenities (rest areas, bathrooms, food), and customs bottlenecks as key issues.
  • The blockade affects automotive imports/exports and follows a similar, costly strike at Manzanillo port earlier in the year.
  • Truckers demand solutions from port authorities and terminal operators (APM and Hutchison Ports) before ending the blockade.
Independent truck drivers began staging blockades Wednesday night at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas, disrupting cargo movement at Mexico’s second-largest container port, according to El Norte and T21.

The drivers said they face wait times of up to 36 hours to load or unload at terminals operated by APM and Hutchison Ports. Complaints include too few staffed customs booths, lack of bathrooms and rest areas, and limited food access while waiting.

The port, a key gateway for automotive imports and exports from Asia, handled 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the first half of 2025. Both APM and Hutchison are expanding capacity, but truckers say customs bottlenecks remain a major problem.

Customs currently has seven booths, though only one or two are typically open, drivers said. They also cited delays from suspended x-ray inspections during bad weather, and accused authorities of failing to honor past agreements to address the issues.

Truckers vowed to continue the blockade until the National Port Administration, APM Terminals and Hutchison Ports present solutions.

In May, truck drivers in Mexico staged a four-day work stoppage at the Port of Manzanillo, protesting workplace harassment, along with demands for better working conditions, more customs personnel and extended customs hours.

Manzanillo, Mexico’s largest container port, reported revenue losses estimated at $150 million due to the workers’ strike.

