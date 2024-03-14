Truckers in British Columbia who hit overpasses may get 18 months in prison

Truck drivers in British Columbia involved in collisions with overpasses could pay up to a $100,000 fine and spend 18 months in prison under changes the province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has proposed to the Commercial Transport Act.

The stiffer penalties were introduced Tuesday in response to 35 instances since late 2021 of overheight commercial vehicles striking bridges and overpasses.

“With these new penalties, we are taking the strongest action possible to keep our roads safe and to keep people, goods and services moving,” Rob Fleming, British Columbia’s minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in a news release. “This also sends a message to commercial truck drivers that they are responsible for the safe transportation of goods and services on our roads, and a lax attitude toward safety will not be tolerated.”

One of the latest incidents occurred Jan. 15 when a driver for International Machine Transport Inc. transporting a wrapped helicopter struck a highway sign at an overpass about 9 miles from downtown Vancouver. The carrier was issued an immediate suspension of its 20-vehicle fleet.



