Truckers in British Columbia who hit overpasses may get 18 months in prison

Truck drivers in British Columbia involved in collisions with overpasses could pay up to a $100,000 fine and spend 18 months in prison under changes the province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has proposed to the Commercial Transport Act.
The stiffer penalties were introduced Tuesday in response to 35 instances since late 2021 of overheight commercial vehicles striking bridges and overpasses.
“With these new penalties, we are taking the strongest action possible to keep our roads safe and to keep people, goods and services moving,” Rob Fleming, British Columbia’s minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in a news release. “This also sends a message to commercial truck drivers that they are responsible for the safe transportation of goods and services on our roads, and a lax attitude toward safety will not be tolerated.”
One of the latest incidents occurred Jan. 15 when a driver for International Machine Transport Inc. transporting a wrapped helicopter struck a highway sign at an overpass about 9 miles from downtown Vancouver. The carrier was issued an immediate suspension of its 20-vehicle fleet.
Infrastructure crashes pose a significant safety risk, causing millions of dollars in highway repairs, as well as lengthy roadway closures and supply chain disruptions, British Columbia authorities said.
“Imposing stricter penalties for carriers supports road safety and helps protect infrastructure, and ultimately enhances safety for everyone on our roads,” Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association, said in a statement.
The proposed stricter penalties are the latest in a recent series of steps by the ministry. They include creating a carrier-suspension policy that provides escalating consequences for companies that commit repeat offenses, as well as the possible loss of safety certificates and carriers being prohibited from continuing to operate.
Fines were recently raised to the highest amount allowed under the current law for overheight vehicles, from $100 to $500, according to a news release. A new requirement was also put in place (effective June 1, 2024) for in-cab warning devices to alert dump-style vehicle operators when the dump box is raised.
In addition, speed-limiting devices were recently mandated by provincial authorities, preventing heavy commercial vehicles from traveling more than 65 mph on British Columbia highways.
On Feb. 15, authorities canceled the license of Chohan Freight Forwarders. Drivers for the British Columbia-based carrier have been involved in six collisions with overpasses since 2021.
“In the interest of safety, a formal cancellation notice was issued to Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. for its operations in British Columbia,” Fleming said in a statement. “This is the most severe action that can be taken against a company with multiple infractions, and it sends a clear message to operators that infrastructure crashes around our province need to stop.”
Texas court sides with Union Pacific over 1872 jobs pact with town
US-Mexico trade totaled $64.5B in January