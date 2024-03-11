Texas court sides with Union Pacific over 1872 jobs pact with town

A Texas appeals court recently declared an 1872 jobs agreement between Palestine, Texas, and Union Pacific to be unenforceable.

The ruling moves Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) a step closer to its goal of closing a rail car shop in the east Texas town of 18,000.

The 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler, Texas, issued the ruling on Feb. 22, finding that the agreement requiring Union Pacific to maintain a set number of jobs in Palestine — a pact that was signed in 1872 and updated in 1954 — places restraints on Union Pacific regarding interstate commerce, which is not permitted under federal law.

“It is ordered … by this court that the judgment be reversed and judgment rendered granting Union Pacific’s motion for summary judgment and motion to vacate the 1955 Judgment and July 2021 injunction,” according to the decision from the 12th Court of Appeals.



