Truckers renew push for guaranteed overtime pay

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is again leaning on Congress to repeal a labor provision that relieves trucking company employers from having to pay their drivers overtime.

The renewed effort comes after OOIDA failed to get Congress to include the change in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law by President Trump on July 4.

The bill includes a provision exempting blue-collar workers from paying taxes on their overtime pay – but it doesn’t apply to truck drivers because motor carrier employers are exempt from paying overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. The “no tax on overtime” provision applies only to those employed by companies required to pay overtime under the FLSA.

“Over 20% of OOIDA’s membership is employee drivers,” an OOIDA spokesperson told FreightWaves on Monday. “Their time should be valued just like nearly every other blue collar worker in the United States of America.”