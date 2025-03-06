House, Senate reintroduce trucker overtime pay bill

WASHINGTON — Legislation that would give truck drivers the right to overtime pay was reintroduced in both the House and Senate on Thursday.

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act would eliminate an exemption in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of 1938 that gives employers the right to exempt their drivers from overtime compensation – meaning they’re excluded from guaranteed time-and-a-half pay if they work more than 40 hours a week due to traffic congestion, weather or delays at loading docks.

A bipartisan House version of legislation was reintroduced by U.S. Reps. Mark Takano, D-Calif., and Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. A Senate companion bill was reintroduced by Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Similar bills introduced in 2022 and 2023 in the House and Senate did not advance out of committee.



