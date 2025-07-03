Congress approves bill unleashing major tax breaks for trucking

WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to sign into law a giant tax and spending cuts package approved by Congress on Thursday that includes tax breaks that could significantly boost trucking industry investment.

H.R. 1, nicknamed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act but opposed unanimously by Democrats, passed narrowly along party lines after a record-breaking floor speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., that delayed the vote on the bill for almost nine hours.

Chief among the tax provisions that are expected to help trucking companies grow their business is a permanent extension and enhancement of the 20% deduction for Qualified Business Income (QBI), a provision that was part of the Trump 2017 tax cuts set to expire at the end of this year.

The QBI deduction allows trucking companies and other businesses that are set up as sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations avoid being placed at a tax disadvantage relative to large corporations.