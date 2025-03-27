Lawmakers propose tax relief for truck drivers

WASHINGTON – House lawmakers reintroduced bipartisan legislation this week aimed at lightening the financial load for current truck drivers and incentivizing new drivers to join the industry.

U.S. Reps. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., and Zachary Nunn, R-Iowa, introduced on Wednesday the Strengthening Supply Chains through Truck Driver Incentives Act that provides a refundable tax credit for current drivers and an enhanced credit for new truck drivers and people in trucking apprenticeship programs.

On Thursday, a coalition of five congressmen led by Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and Chris Pappas, D-N.H., introduced the Modern, Clean, and Safe Trucks Act of 2025, which repeals the 12% federal excise tax (FET) on new truck and trailer purchases.

Both proposals have been introduced but died in previous sessions of Congress.



