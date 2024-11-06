Proposed Trump tax cuts expected to be a boon for freight

With at least three Senate seats flipped from Democrat to Republican — giving Republicans a two-seat majority — Trump will attempt to exert influence on Congress as lawmakers grapple with major tax reforms in 2025.

Trump supports lowering the corporate tax rate from its current 21% — which was lowered from 35% in 2017 during his first administration through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — to as low as 15% for companies that make their products in the U.S.

Loren Smith, president of the strategic advisory firm Skyline Policy Risk Group, told FreightWaves that these tax cuts could have a positive impact on the trucking industry.

“That would be helpful for trucking in particular, because the more tax policy favors U.S. domestic products, the more immediate downstream effect on freight haulage from manufacturing plants like automobiles and household goods,” Smith said.



