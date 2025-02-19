Trucking groups praise DOT termination of NY congestion tolls

The U.S. Department of Transportation has terminated New York City’s congestion pricing plan, drawing praise from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and a vow from the city to fight the decision.

In a DOT news release announcing the decision on Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the tolls were a “slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners.”

“Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes,” he said in the release. “But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It’s backwards and unfair.”

Duffy added that the program hurt small businesses in New York that rely on customers from neighboring states.



