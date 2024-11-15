Trucking Association of New York blasts revived NYC traffic tolls plan

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would continue plans to enact congestion pricing tolls in New York City, drawing the ire of the Trucking Association of New York (TANY).

In a news release Thursday, Hochul said the plan would resume implementation in early January. This comes after the governor indefinitely paused the tolls after the TANY filed a federal lawsuit against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to halt them in May.

The reformulated plan lowers tolls by 40% from the original proposal for all vehicles entering the city’s Central Business District in Manhattan, south of 60th Street. The MTA has published a map of the area impacted by tolls here.

“As I said from the start, a $15 toll was just too high in this economic climate,” Hochul said in the news release. “That’s why our plan cuts the daytime toll to $9 for cars. By getting congestion pricing underway and fully supporting the MTA capital plan, we’ll unclog our streets, reduce pollution and deliver better public transit for millions of New Yorkers.”



