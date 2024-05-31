New York trucking group sues to stop Manhattan congestion fee

The Trucking Association of New York has filed a federal lawsuit against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in hopes of halting the congestion fee for those driving into Manhattan.
The suit, filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, hopes to prevent the first-of-its-kind toll from going into effect June 30. New York City officials have touted the program as a way to reduce traffic and emissions, but TANY argues that truck drivers will bear the brunt of the fees.
Heavy-duty trucks will pay $24 to $36 during peak hours to travel below 60th Street, while taxis and for-hire vehicles, like Uber, will pay $1.25 to $2.50 per trip, paid for by the passenger. The trucking association argues that taxis and for-hire vehicles make up half of traffic in the area, but those drivers will be exempt from fees, instead pushing the cost onto the customer.
“To make the unfairness of this tolling structure even worse, TANY trucks are unable
to take advantage of subways and buses to complete their necessary deliveries, so they have no choice but to enter and re-enter the Zone as many times per day as required to meet their customers’ needs,” the lawsuit says.
The toll will lead to 100,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone every day, MTA officials said. They said “everyone benefits from congestion pricing.” Revenue will go toward subway projects.
Commuters and some lawmakers have opposed the measure, which will increase the cost of commuting into the city for passenger vehicles by $15 per day, on top of the cost of parking. The trucking association argues that the plan is unconstitutional.
The program will cost less during off-peak hours, dropping to $6 to $9 for heavy-duty trucks and $3.75 for passenger vehicles.
Small business owners and the state of New Jersey have filed lawsuits against the plan, which was approved by New York lawmakers in 2019.
One Comment
derrick hanel
Just don’t run northeast. I stopped running northeast years ago, My life has never been better. Let em starve i say!