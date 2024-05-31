New York trucking group sues to stop Manhattan congestion fee

The Trucking Association of New York has filed a federal lawsuit against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in hopes of halting the congestion fee for those driving into Manhattan.

The suit, filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, hopes to prevent the first-of-its-kind toll from going into effect June 30. New York City officials have touted the program as a way to reduce traffic and emissions, but TANY argues that truck drivers will bear the brunt of the fees.

Heavy-duty trucks will pay $24 to $36 during peak hours to travel below 60th Street, while taxis and for-hire vehicles, like Uber, will pay $1.25 to $2.50 per trip, paid for by the passenger. The trucking association argues that taxis and for-hire vehicles make up half of traffic in the area, but those drivers will be exempt from fees, instead pushing the cost onto the customer.

“To make the unfairness of this tolling structure even worse, TANY trucks are unable



