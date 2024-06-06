New York governor indefinitely pauses Manhattan congestion fee

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to indefinitely pause congestion pricing planned for those driving to Manhattan.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the pause aims to avoid adding burdens to working and middle class families. It comes less than a week after the Trucking Association of New York filed a federal lawsuit against the MTA attempting to halt the congestion fees, which would have taken effect June 30.

The fees would have imposed tolls on those driving in the “Congestion Relief Zone” on streets in Manhattan below 60th Street. The tolls would vary by the type of vehicle and time of the day, with trucks and buses paying $24 to $36, motorcycles paying $7.50, and passenger and small commercial vehicles paying $15 during peak hours.

During off-peak hours, the tolls would be $6 to $9 for trucks and buses, $1.75 for motorcycles and $3.75 for passenger and small commercial vehicles. Vehicles without New York’s E-ZPass would have had to pay 50% more than these usual rates. Additionally, taxis and for-hire vehicles, like Uber, would be charged a per-trip toll paid by the passenger.



