Trucking questions FMCSA’s proposal to fix flawed safety data

WASHINGTON — A proposed new process for drivers and motor carriers to review roadside inspection and crash data compiled by the government has been welcomed by most in the trucking industry but has also raised concerns.

Last year the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration proposed an appeals process for Requests for Data Review (RDRs) submitted through FMCSA’s online DataQs system, which allows trucking companies and drivers to request a review of crash and inspection data that requesters believe is incomplete or incorrect.

Based on comments received on the initial proposal, FMCSA sought another round of comments on a revamped version issued in July that shifted most of the review process to the states. The original plan would have allowed requests to be reviewed by FMCSA after it was reviewed and denied after reconsideration by a state agency.

Giving more responsibility for the review process to the states – with the goal of moving the process forward with less delays – also puts more demand on state resources, according to the American Trucking Associations.