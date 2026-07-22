Trucking safety blitzes uncover broad violations in Maryland, Florida, Kentucky and Illinois

Commercial vehicle enforcement agencies in Maryland, Florida, Kentucky and Illinois are stepping up roadside inspections and traffic enforcement, uncovering hundreds of equipment, driver and safety violations and placing scores of trucks and drivers out of service.

The recent actions are part of a broader push by state and federal regulators to improve commercial vehicle safety by targeting driver qualifications, vehicle maintenance, speeding, hazardous materials transportation and compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

The operations ranged from targeted inspections along Maryland’s Interstate 81 corridor to a hazardous materials enforcement blitz in southern Illinois and a multistate speeding campaign in Florida.

Maryland operation targets I-81 corridor

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Maryland Division recently partnered with the Maryland State Police and Maryland Department of the Environment for a targeted inspection campaign along the I-81 corridor.

Inspection teams completed 37 commercial vehicle inspections and identified 78 equipment violations. The operation resulted in 15 vehicle out-of-service violations and nine driver out-of-service violations. Inspectors also documented three seat belt violations and one violation each involving English-language proficiency, cellphone use and failure to obey a traffic control device. Related: More trucks, drivers put out of service as commercial vehicle crackdown expands Kentucky inspectors find nearly 600 violations Kentucky State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement East Region conducted 792 commercial motor vehicle inspections across 25 counties during June. Officers identified 587 commercial vehicle violations and placed 92 vehicles out of service. The agency also conducted 84 hazardous materials inspections during the month. Kentucky State Police said vehicles placed out of service had safety issues that were required to be corrected before they could return to the road. Illinois hazmat detail produces 584 federal violations The Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau conducted a two-day hazardous materials enforcement campaign June 30 and July 1 along Interstates 55 and 70 and surrounding areas in southern Illinois. The operation focused on enforcing state laws and federal regulations governing the safe transportation of hazardous materials. Inspectors completed 488 commercial vehicle inspections, including 195 involving hazardous materials. The detail uncovered 584 federal regulation violations and 85 Illinois Vehicle Code violations. Authorities placed 38 drivers and 61 vehicles out of service. Florida agencies target speeding trucks In Florida, the Ocala Police Department joined the Florida Highway Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Belleview Police Department for Operation Southern Slowdown, a regional campaign targeting speeding and speed-related crashes across the Southeast. Ocala officers conducted 267 traffic stops during the weeklong campaign and issued 243 citations, including 44 citations involving commercial motor vehicles. Across Marion County, participating agencies conducted 929 traffic stops, issuing 581 citations and 359 warnings while making 29 arrests. The arrests included drivers accused of operating with suspended licenses, driving under the influence and violating Florida’s “super speeder” law. Related: Arizona troopers sideline hotshot driver hauling water hoses without CDL Why it matters: The latest enforcement operations show that state and federal authorities are increasing scrutiny of commercial drivers and equipment, creating greater compliance and out-of-service risks for carriers with unsafe trucks, improperly qualified drivers or inadequate safety procedures.