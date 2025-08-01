Truckstop Unveils Private Loads: streamlining freight matching for Brokers and Carriers

Truckstop.com announced Wednesday the launch of Truckstop Private Loads, a new feature allowing freight brokers to efficiently engage their pre-vetted carrier networks with the same trust and security available on the company’s public load board. The solution addresses growing market challenges by centralizing load management and strengthening broker-carrier relationships.

“We understand the daily pressures brokers face to find trusted capacity quickly and the frustration and lost time carriers experience switching between public and private loads,” said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop.com, in a press release. “By bringing private and public loads together, we’re not just adding a feature; we’re delivering a critical solution that enhances trust, boosts efficiency, and drives profitability for everyone in the freight ecosystem, right when they need it most.”

For freight brokers, the platform provides a high-reach channel to connect with pre-vetted carriers who are already actively seeking freight. The system allows brokers to seamlessly waterfall these loads to Truckstop’s public load board of verified carriers when necessary, expanding their network to ensure load coverage.

Carriers benefit from the consolidation of private and public loads in one location, eliminating the inefficiencies of juggling emails, phone calls, and multiple load boards. This centralization allows carriers to quickly identify, compare, and secure desirable loads while strengthening their relationships with brokers.