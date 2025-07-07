Trump announces flurry of new import tariffs on global trade partners 

The Trump administration began sending letters on Monday to U.S. trade partners that higher import tariffs could kick in by Aug. 1.
President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on the April 2 “reciprocal” tariffs was set to end Wednesday. Trump signed an executive order Monday delaying Wednesday’s tariff deadline by a little over three weeks.
Trump sent similar letters to leaders in each country.
“Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Japan a tariff of only 25% on any and all Japanese products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country,” Trump said in his letter to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, the first to be posted on Truth Social.
The latest import duty announcements include:
- 40% on Laos
- 40% on Myanmar
- 36% on Cambodia
- 36% on Thailand
- 35% on Bangladesh
- 35% on Serbia
- 32% on Indonesia
- 30% on South Africa
- 30% on Bosnia
- 25% on Tunisia
- 25% on Malaysia
- 25% on Kazakhstan
- 25% on South Korea
- 25% on Japan
The Trump administration threatened other nations not to retaliate by increasing their own import taxes, or else the White House would further increase tariffs.
Trump’s initial global reciprocal tariffs unveiled on April 2 ranged from 10% to 49%, including 49% on Cambodia, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan, 32% on Taiwan and 26% on India.
The Trump administration’s broad “reciprocal” tariff plan also included a baseline 10% duty rate on almost all goods, as well as 25% tariffs on certain imported vehicles and auto parts.
Trump on Aug. 9 paused the reciprocal tariffs on imports for 90 days, but has kept a 10% baseline import tax in place for almost all U.S. trading partners.