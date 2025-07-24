Trump pick grilled on supply chain strategy

WASHINGTON — Senate lawmakers grilled the Trump administration’s likely point person for the nation’s freight markets on his strategy for keeping ahead of the next supply chain disruption.

Michael Rutherford, the administration’s pick to head the Office of Multimodal Freight Infrastructure & Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation, testified at his nomination hearing that Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), DOT’s freight data exchange portal, will him and his staff do that.

“Supply chain visibility is everything,” Rutherford told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. “I like to describe transportation as being an outdoor sport – you have to be able to change as the operating environment changes. That forward-looking visibility that FLOW provides I think is incredibly helpful, and we have a great base from which to build.”

FLOW was created by the Biden administration in March 2022 in response to pandemic-related backups radiating out from U.S. ports clogged with container ships as importers struggled to keep up with a surge in freight demand in the second half of 2021.