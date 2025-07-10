Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Trump taps DOT’s Duffy to head NASA

Duffy will lead the agency on interim basis after previous nominee was withdrawn

John Gallagher
Duffy joins President Trump at White House for signing of trucker English proficiency order in April. (Photo: @SecDuffy on X).

Key Takeaways:

  • President Trump appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as NASA's interim administrator.
  • Duffy's appointment follows the withdrawal of Jared Isaacman's nomination, reportedly due to a falling out with the President.
  • Duffy joins other cabinet members in holding dual roles within the Trump administration.
  • Duffy praised for his work modernizing air traffic control and improving transportation infrastructure.
WASHINGTON — President Trump has named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to be the interim administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), becoming the latest member of the president’s cabinet to take on dual roles within the administration.

Trump praised Duffy for his oversight of modernizing the country’s air traffic control system and for improving transportation infrastructure.

“Honored to accept this mission. Time to take over space. Let’s launch,” Duffy posted on X in response to Trump’s announcement.

The previous nominee tapped to lead the agency, billionaire entrepreneur and private astronaut Jared Isaacman, was withdrawn by the White House just days the Senate was scheduled to vote on his nomination.

The Hill newspaper called Isaacman “a close ally” of Tesla CEO and a former special government employee Elon Musk “who has since had a falling out with the president,” the publication reported.

In taking on multiple leadership roles within the Trump administration, Duffy joins Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also National Security Advisor, and Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought, who is also Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

