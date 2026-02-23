Trump’s 15% tariff move strains allies, injects volatility into freight market

President Donald Trump escalated his trade agenda over the weekend, raising a newly imposed global tariff from 10% to 15% and vowing additional tariffs and licensing fees, even as fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision striking down most of his earlier duties spreads across global markets and Capitol Hill.

The move marks the latest twist in a rapidly evolving tariff saga that has rattled financial markets, disrupted trade negotiations and triggered new legislative fights over refunds that could total more than $175 billion.

Less than 24 hours after signing an order establishing a 10% universal tariff following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump increased the rate to 15% — the maximum allowed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The Supreme Court had struck down the bulk of Trump’s earlier tariff program imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), ruling that he had exceeded presidential authority. In response, Trump pivoted to Section 122 authority, which allows temporary across-the-board tariffs for up to five months.