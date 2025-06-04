Trump’s 50% tariffs on imported steel, aluminum go into effect

Tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. doubled to 50% starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, after President Donald Trump followed through on his plan to increase the duties.

Trump said on Friday during a visit to a Pittsburgh-area steel mill that he would increase the tariff to 50%, upping the levy to protect steelworker jobs in the U.S. He signed an executive order formalizing the tax increase on Tuesday.

“We don’t want America’s future to be built with shoddy steel from Shanghai, we want it built with the strength and the pride of Pittsburgh,” Trump said from the U.S. Steel facility in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

The 50% tariffs “will more effectively counter foreign countries that continue to offload low-priced, excess steel and aluminum in the United States market and thereby undercut the competitiveness of the United States steel and aluminum industries,” the executive order said.



