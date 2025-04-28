Trump’s Executive Order For Trucking Revives a Rule Nearly 90 Years Old

In 2025, the national conversation around English proficiency and trucking safety resurfaced with new intensity. Two executive orders, signed by President Donald Trump, renewed emphasis on English language requirements, both at a cultural level and at the level of commercial motor vehicle operations.

On March 1, an executive order formally designated English as the official language of the United States. It revoked Executive Order 13166, which had promoted multilingual government services since the Clinton administration.

On April 28, a second executive order targeted the commercial trucking sector. It directed the Department of Transportation to reinstate stronger enforcement of existing federal regulations requiring truck drivers to read, speak and communicate effectively in English. The order authorized federal and state roadside inspectors to once again place drivers out of service if they are unable to meet the English proficiency standards.

Although the executive actions have generated considerable attention, the core requirement for English proficiency among truck drivers has been law for nearly 90 years.



