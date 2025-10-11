U.S. Postal Service crime blotter

Every week federal and local law enforcement authorities share news about the arrest, indictment or sentencing of people who assaulted mail carriers, stole mail, used the postal service as a conduit for smuggling and committed a host of other crimes involving the mail system. At the same time, the U.S. Postal Service is often the target of fraud by employees or other people.

The editors of PostalMag have compiled a couple of recent cases that USPS fans might find interesting because of the amount of money involved or the brazenness of the crime.

The owner of an Atlanta-based company that provided repair services to Postal Service facilities in five southern states was recently sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to pay restitution for defrauding the U.S. Postal Service.

Investigators for the organization’s Office of Inspector General found suspicious billing patterns from a subsidiary of Emcor Facilities Services, one of the Postal Service’s largest contractors. The USPS paid the subsidiary, GLR Group, more than $2.9 million for almost 2,450 work orders. Special agents found the subsidiary used subcontractors for a large part of the work and paid them lower rates than it reported on the invoices. It directed employees to doctor invoices to hide the outsourcing and inflate the cost of every job by about 25%, while falsely certifying it self-performed all the work. Some invoices were marked up by 40%.

Under normal rules, suppliers can mark up subcontractor invoices up to 10%.

Gregory Rehberg, owner of GLR Group, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for overbilling by nearly $739,000. U.S. attorneys reached a settlement agreement ordering the company to pay triple damages. Almost $3 million was returned directly to the U.S. Postal Service, according to summaries of the case posted by the OIG.

Postal Service employee stuffs checks in her pants

Two Alabama residents were sentenced earlier this year for a massive counterfeit check fraud scheme targeting the U.S. mail.

According to court documents, Brian Christopher Williams III, 25, and Kalaijha Tomeco Ranier Lewis, 29, schemed to defraud various federally insured banks and credit unions between November 2021 and June 2023. To carry out the fraud scheme, Williams recruited Lewis, who worked at a post office Mobile, to steal hundreds of high-value business checks and sell them to Williams. In turn, Williams and other coconspirators sold the stolen checks via an illicit online marketplace hosted on a Telegram channel called “Work Related.”

Fraudsters who purchased the stolen checks later counterfeited and negotiated many of them, causing substantial financial losses to multiple victims. In total, the value of the stolen checks posted to the “Work Related” channel exceeded $17 million.

In June 2023, U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators began surveillance at the Saint Joseph Street post office in Mobile. On several occasions, agents saw Lewis manipulating the windowed envelopes of checks to see the amounts listed inside while she sorted mail. On June 23, 2023, agents confronted Lewis after capturing her on video stuffing a large stack of stolen checks into her pants before the end of her work shift. Lewis confessed that for several months, she stole business checks for Williams, who paid her $2,000 to $3,000 for each stack of stolen checks that she brought him.

That same day, agents arrested Williams at a gas station in Mobile, where he had arrived to purchase the stolen checks from Lewis. Agents seized more than $10,000 in cash from Williams’s pocket, which Williams admitted was proceeds of his fraud scheme. Agents also searched Williams’s car, seizing a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol equipped with an extended magazine, ammunition, marijuana, and stolen checks valued at more than $417,000. Williams confessed to selling stolen checks to a coconspirator in Birmingham who marketed the checks for sale on Telegram.

Agents executed warrants to search cell phones and social media accounts belonging to Williams and Lewis, each of which contained extensive communications regarding the scheme. For example, on June 1, 2023, Williams messaged Lewis, “I need a load today!!!!!,” to which Lewis responded, “I done seen 7 [checks] since 6am.” Days later, Williams messaged Lewis about meeting up to purchase high-value stolen checks, emphasizing, “I need like 20k, 15k, 30k and up, majority of this whole damn load low asf, 1000-1600 are lows.”

Chief United States District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock sentenced Williams and Lewis to serve 100 months and 60 months in federal prison, respectively. Following their release from prison, Williams and Lewis will each serve five-year terms of supervised release, during which time they will receive mental health evaluation and treatment, and will be subject to credit restrictions.

The court did not impose a fine, but Chief Judge Beaverstock ordered the defendants to pay $234,246.63 in victim restitution and a total of $300 in special assessments. The court also forfeited $10,773.53 in cash seized from Williams to the United States.

Mail handler steals mail, banking information

Vincent Anthony Gailliard Jr., 41, of Sumter, South Carolina has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a Sept. 5 OIG news release.

Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that between April 2022 and May 2023, Gailliard was employed as a mail handler at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center in Columbia. Gailliard would steal mail containing bank checks that had been mailed by individuals and businesses and take pictures of these checks with his personal cell phone. He would offer to sell an image of the check online that included the account and routing numbers. The buyer could then use the stolen information to create false and fraudulent checks which could be used in obtaining and attempting to obtain money, goods and services.

A judge ordered Gailliard to 30 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system. Gailliard was ordered to pay $149,692.14 in restitution.

The Coin Collector

A Beaumont, Texas, woman was sentenced in March to 37 months in federal prison for stealing mail, but she didn’t still any ordinary mail.

According to information presented in court, in April 2020, postal inspectors began receiving complaints that a series of parcels containing valuable coins, totaling $400,000 in value, were missing after being placed in the post office for delivery. Federal agents conducted surveillance and identified a postal employee, Pamela Jo Rosas, as a subject involved in the theft after viewing her handling packages in a suspicious manner. Agents stopped her on her way home from work and when they searched her car they found over $8,000 in cash, multiple cell phones, and about 85 collectable coins, including the ones she had stolen that night.

She said she hoarded many stolen goods at home and gave some away, including coins that were later sold to fine jewelers and other sellers. The recipients of those items, she said, were innocent as she never told them they were stolen.

When investigators searched her home, they found piles of loot: over 600 valuable collectible coins; brand-name laptops, smartphones, and wearable devices; gaming equipment and small household appliances; gift cards and luxury retail items; a 1 oz. gold bar and more cash; and over 6,000 U.S. Forever stamps and a sack-full of unopened packages.

