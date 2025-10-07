USPS mail delivery dispute goes before Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in a case that tests whether the U.S. Postal Service can be held liable for intentional failure to deliver mail.

Lebane Konan, a Black landlord in Euless, Texas, sued the Postal Service under the Federal Tort Claims Act, alleging that mail carriers intentionally refused to deliver mail to her properties, causing tenants to move out and cost her up to $50,000 in rental income, plus emotional distress and extra time and costs using FedEx.

Konan leased two rental residences and retrieved business and tenant mail from a central mailbox. In May 2020, U.S. Postal Service employee Jason Rojas changed the lock on the mailbox at one of Konan’s properties without her approval, halted mail delivery and demanded ownership verification. Even after the USPS’s inspector general confirmed Konan’s ownership, Rojas and a coworker allegedly continued marking mail addressed to Konan and her tenants as undeliverable. Konan claims the refusal of service was racially motivated.

The Federal Tort Claims Act generally allows individuals to sue the United States for torts — wrongful acts that are neither crimes nor breaches of contract that can be subject to damages — committed by its employees, but a postal exception protects the USPS from liability for claims arising from the loss, miscarriage or negligent transmission of mail. That means someone can’t sue the Postal Service under the FTCA for mail that is lost, delivered incorrectly or damaged during transit. But legal experts say the exception isn’t absolute. The Supreme Court, for example, recently considered whether the exception applies to intentional acts of mail mishandling. The question for the court is whether Konan’s claims of intentional nondelivery fall within “loss” or “miscarriage.”