US Postal Service won’t raise stamp prices in January

Direct mail advertisers and nonprofit organizations are welcoming the United States Postal Service’s decision Wednesday not to raise stamp prices in January, breaking a string of twice-yearly price hikes.

The Postal Service announced it won’t change the price of first-class mail at the start of 2026. In July, the agency increased stamp prices to 78 cents from 73 cents. Over the past five years, first-class mail and marketing mail prices have increased more than 50%, while periodicals went up 67%.

New Postmaster General David Steiner made the decision not to increase prices on monopoly mail products, which was approved by the organization’s board of governors. Large mailers urged Steiner when he took office last summer to stop raising stamp prices on a regular basis, saying direct mail was becoming unaffordable for some businesses and hurting USPS revenues.

“We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions,” Steiner said in a news release. “We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for First-Class Mail postage and other Market Dominant services until mid-year 2026.”