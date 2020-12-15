Uber acquires Mexican grocery delivery service

Uber’s (NYSE: UBER) acquisition of Mexican grocery delivery startup Cornershop was approved on Monday by Mexico’s Federal Commission of Economic Competition (COFECE).

The approval from COFECE was the last part of the acquisition, according to Bloomberg. Terms of the deal, which gives Uber a majority stake in the company, were not disclosed.

Cornershop, which launched in Chile and Mexico in 2015, is an online and app-based platform that allows consumers to browse and buy products from local supermarkets, independent grocers and specialty stores for on-demand and scheduled delivery.

Cornershop currently also operates in cities in Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Canada and the United States. In May, Cornershop began operations in Miami and Dallas.

San Francisco-based Uber initially announced plans to acquire Cornershop in October 2019. Uber’s acquisition could mean that the company is expanding its ability to deliver not only prepared food from restaurants, but also groceries and pharmaceuticals, according to analysts.

Walmart attempted to buy Cornershop outright for $225 million in 2018 and resell the company to its Mexican subsidiary. Mexican regulators blocked the deal for antitrust reasons.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Auto parts factory creating 700 jobs in Mexico

More layoffs in Texas for Southwest Airlines, Hilite International

China replaces Mexico as US top trading partner

2 women face federal terror charge over train interference