Unlicensed, Unqualified and On the Road: Driver Risk Starts With Licensing

Let’s get real for a second: Just because someone has a license doesn’t mean he or she should be driving a commercial vehicle. New posts from Adam Wingfeld in the FreightWaves Playbook report that nearly 4% of truck drivers on U.S. highways don’t have a valid CDL. That’s tens of thousands of drivers, potentially hauling 80,000-pound loads while technically not legal to operate them.

It gets worse. What license do you get before you can have a CDL? Thirteen states don’t require verifiable behind-the-wheel experience for new drivers before issuing a basic license. That means teenagers could get a regular driver’s license with zero practical training or experience, learn all the wrong habits by themselves and then apply for a CDL two years later under specific state laws. No professional background. No real driver experience. Just a piece of plastic and a promise.

The U.S. licensing system has gaps, which are where risk exists. It all starts with whom we license and put on the highway and in our equipment. States govern licensing for the most part, but I’d argue we need a more centralized, overarching standard. I get teen students wanting to be licensed regularly even though they get in the vehicle and don’t even understand how to adjust their mirrors or seats.

Qualifications Are Not a Checkbox

Most fleets think of qualifications as something you get out of the way during onboarding: Review the CDL, run a motor vehicle record (MVR), and check it again next year.

That’s not a qualification, that’s a formality. A check-the-box mindset.