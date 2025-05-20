An alarming reality: 4% of truckers on U.S. highways lack valid licenses

A recent study by trucking expert Adam Wingfield, analyzing the FMCSA database, revealed a troubling trend: approximately 4% of truckers on U.S. highways operate without a valid Commercial Driver’s License.

Based on solely just the random inspection data (which is only a sample), 4 out of every 100 trucks that go down a section of highways at ANY given time, the driver doesn’t even have a valid CDL license….

This issue transcends regulatory oversight, posing a serious threat to all who share the road with these massive vehicles. Unlicensed operators handling trucks weighing over 26,000 pounds endanger motorists, passengers, and pedestrians.

Understanding License Requirements

A Commercial Driver’s License is a vital certification, ensuring truckers have the training and skills to safely operate large, potentially hazardous vehicles.

Vehicles requiring this license typically include:

Those weighing 26,001 pounds or more

Those transporting hazardous materials

Those carrying 16 or more passengers

Federal and state authorities recognize three main license classes based on vehicle and trailer weight:

Class A : For combined weights of 26,001 pounds or more, with trailers exceeding 10,000 pounds

: For combined weights of 26,001 pounds or more, with trailers exceeding 10,000 pounds Class B : For single vehicles of 26,001 pounds or more, with trailers of 10,000 pounds or less

: For single vehicles of 26,001 pounds or more, with trailers of 10,000 pounds or less Class C: For vehicles under 26,001 pounds carrying specific cargo or passengers

Specialized endorsements, such as for school buses or hazardous materials, require additional training and testing.





Current State of Trucking Compliance

Data from 2025 Roadcheck Week inspections, also analyzed by Adam Wingfield, reveal concerning patterns. Over 56% of inspected trucks had violations, ranging from minor to severe. The out-of-service rate stood at 19.3%, consistent with the past five years, with a peak of 20.3% in 2022. Inspections averaged 1.74 violations per truck, slightly above the five-year low of 1.65 in 2021.

Threw together a quick chart based on the data available is regards to roadside inspections since “Blitz Week” is over for some context.



Overall violation rate this year is 56.4% (the frequency a truck that is inspected has a violation found either non-OOS or OOS)



Out of… pic.twitter.com/q0HibrF8Wp — Adam L. Wingfield 🚛👨🏾‍💻 (@adamlwingfield) May 19, 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, trucking recorded 645 fatal crashes. According to Wingfield, each fatal accident costs an estimated $7.2 million, creating a significant economic burden alongside the human toll.

In the US, there have been 44 deadly aviation crashes in 2025, with at least 151 deaths. In comparison, as of March 28, 2025, 645 fatal truck crashes have been reported. The average cost of a fatal truck accident, based on insurance data is $7.2 million.



I do feel he can get it… https://t.co/Z9ooWExS8m — Adam L. Wingfield 🚛👨🏾‍💻 (@adamlwingfield) May 20, 2025

Consequences of Unlicensed Operation

Operating a truck without proper credentials carries severe legal repercussions, varying by circumstance:

For those never licensed:

Misdemeanor charges

Up to six months in jail

Fines up to $1,000

Ban from operating trucks for up to 120 days

For exceeding license limits:





Similar penalties apply for operating beyond license class or without endorsements, such as air brake certification.

For expired or revoked licenses:

Some states offer renewal grace periods, but driving with an expired license may result in misdemeanor charges. Operating with a revoked license, particularly due to impaired driving, can lead to:

Mandatory jail time

Higher fines

Extended or permanent loss of driving privileges



Public Concerns and Industry Standards

Stricter enforcement of existing regulations could improve highway conditions, making the highways far safer. It would also impact the economics of trucking, likely increasing trucking rates by reducing capacity.

The debunked “driver shortage” narrative may have prompted lower industry standards to fill roles, contrasting with the historical image of truckers as skilled “knights of the road.” A four-year trend indicates 4.07% of truckers lack valid licenses, with 4.06% in the current year.

Over the past 4 year trend, it is 4.07%. This is data directly from the FMcSA reporting. This year is 4.06% which is along the trend. If you open it up to a Y/Y number it will be even more scary….. pic.twitter.com/9x2LToitTb — Adam L. Wingfield 🚛👨🏾‍💻 (@adamlwingfield) May 20, 2025

That 4% of truckers lack proper credentials remains a pressing concern for all road users. Given the weight and risk of these vehicles, ensuring operators are fully trained and licensed is critical for regulators and the industry.

Stronger enforcement could enhance outcomes while upholding the professionalism expected of truckers. Addressing unlicensed operation can help restore their reputation as trusted professionals and make highways safer for everyone.