US and China extend tariff hike suspension for 90 days

The U.S. and China on Monday extended a pause on higher tariffs for goods from each country until Nov. 10, just hours before a previous delay on duties was set to expire.

The pause means the U.S. will hold its levy on Chinese imports at 30%, while China will keep a 10% tariff on American products.

The extension prevents U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from increasing up to 145% starting Tuesday, while Chinese tariffs on American goods were set to hit 125%.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to extend the tariff deadline, saying China was taking steps to address U.S. concerns on “economic and national security matters.”