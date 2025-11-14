US strikes trade deals across Latin America, lowers tariffs on Argentina’s beef

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a series of new trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, agreements officials say will streamline market access for U.S. exporters.

The deals are also aimed at lowering certain tariffs on key imports such as coffee, bananas and beef.

Argentina’s beef is expected to be exempted from the current 10% duty, while Ecuador will remove agricultural tariffs on U.S. exports. Guatemala said 70% of its exports to the U.S. will see zero tariffs under the framework.

The agreements follow Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” strategy and are expected to be finalized within two weeks. The U.S. will also extend Most Favored Nation tariff treatment to select goods and remove some reciprocal tariffs on textiles from Guatemala and El Salvador.