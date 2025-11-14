Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
US strikes trade deals across Latin America, lowers tariffs on Argentina’s beef

The Trump administration unveils new Latin America trade deals aimed at easing tariffs, expanding U.S. export access

Noi Mahoney
The White House said the deals are part of a broader effort to lower consumer prices and fortify supply chains in the Western Hemisphere. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • The Trump administration announced new trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
  • These agreements aim to streamline market access for U.S. exporters and reduce tariffs on key imports such as coffee, bananas, and beef.
  • Specific benefits include Argentina's beef being exempted from a 10% duty, Ecuador removing agricultural tariffs on U.S. exports, and Guatemala seeing zero tariffs on 70% of its exports to the U.S.
The Trump administration on Thursday announced a series of new trade frameworks with Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, agreements officials say will streamline market access for U.S. exporters.

The deals are also aimed at lowering certain tariffs on key imports such as coffee, bananas and beef.

Argentina’s beef is expected to be exempted from the current 10% duty, while Ecuador will remove agricultural tariffs on U.S. exports. Guatemala said 70% of its exports to the U.S. will see zero tariffs under the framework. 

The agreements follow Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” strategy and are expected to be finalized within two weeks. The U.S. will also extend Most Favored Nation tariff treatment to select goods and remove some reciprocal tariffs on textiles from Guatemala and El Salvador.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com