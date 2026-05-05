Valid carrier authorities are being used in cargo theft schemes

Investigators across the transportation sector are seeing a growing number of cargo theft incidents tied to motor carrier authorities that have quietly changed hands through social media groups, online forums and marketplace listings. In several cases, authorities that once belonged to legitimate trucking companies are now being used by unknown operators to obtain freight. There is often no clear indication that control has changed.

At first glance, the carriers appear legitimate. Their operating authorities are active in federal databases. Insurance filings remain on record. From the perspective of a broker or shipper running a routine verification check, the company looks no different than thousands of other active carriers moving freight across the country. The issue is not what appears in the system. It is who is actually operating behind it.

where control is actually lost

Investigators say criminal groups are exploiting this gap by taking control of existing motor carrier authorities through informal sales, unauthorized transfers or compromised credentials. Once in control, they begin booking shipments under the appearance of a legitimate trucking company. The authority clears standard checks. The people using it may have no connection to the original business.

On April 29, The Bannon Report published a cargo theft alert on LinkedIn. Within 24 hours, additional incidents surfaced tied to the same authority. The reports appeared unrelated at the time. When the data was connected, the pattern was clear.

Once a load is secured, the operation can shift quickly. Drivers change. Equipment changes. Communication channels begin to break down. Phone numbers stop working. Dispatch emails disappear. Trucks that appeared at pickup can no longer be located. In some cases, shipments vanished within hours with no confirmed sightings of the equipment involved. In others, trucks appeared briefly and then dropped off transportation intelligence platforms that normally capture commercial vehicle activity across the country. the authority is not the operator The tactic works because freight verification often centers on the authority itself. Brokers and shippers check federal registration, operating status and insurance filings. If those records appear valid, the carrier is cleared to move the load. These checks confirm the authority is active. They do not confirm who is controlling it. If the authority has been transferred or compromised, the freight may already be in motion before anyone realizes the people behind the dispatch emails or phone calls are not connected to the original company. Investigators say this reflects an evolution in organized cargo theft. It builds on tactics such as carrier impersonation, double brokering and fraudulent dispatch operations. Using a legitimate authority adds credibility. It allows bad actors to move more freely through standard screening processes. Online listings advertising motor carrier authorities are easy to find. Some are promoted as a faster way to enter the trucking industry without starting a company from scratch. Many transactions may be legitimate. Others appear to occur without proper filings or verification of who is assuming control. For criminal groups looking to obtain freight, that creates a clear opening. Cargo theft continues to rise across the United States. Organized groups target shipments that can be quickly resold through secondary markets. Electronics, food products, consumer goods and industrial materials are common targets tied to freight fraud schemes. Investigators say the use of acquired or compromised authorities may make these crimes harder to detect and connect across the industry. In a system built on trust between shippers, brokers and carriers, company identity is becoming another point of exposure. Nothing about it looks unusual on the surface. That is the point. That is how the load gets taken. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. RELATED STORIES: Catch Me If You Can: the underground market for MC numbers regulators are trying to stop – FreightWaves