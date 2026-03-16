Catch Me If You Can: the underground market for MC numbers regulators are trying to stop

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is warning the trucking industry that buying, selling, or leasing MC numbers may violate federal regulations and could lead to enforcement action. The agency says operating authorities are not commodities and should not be transferred like equipment.

An operating authority represents the regulatory identity of a motor carrier and connects safety records, insurance filings, and compliance history to a specific company. When control of that authority quietly changes hands, the public record may no longer reflect who is actually running the operation.

Operating authorities were never intended to function as tradable assets. They exist so regulators, brokers, and shippers can identify who is responsible for moving freight.

Investigators have documented authorities being advertised online, transferred through informal brokers, or sold along with company email accounts and dispatch contacts. In some cases, entire “carrier packages” are marketed to operators who want to start moving freight quickly without building a legitimate operating history.

When that happens, the company listed in federal records may not be the company actually hauling freight. That gap makes it harder for brokers, shippers, and insurers to know who they are truly working with.

How authority trading connects to freight fraud

Unauthorized authority transfers have become tied to several fraud schemes affecting the trucking industry. In many cases the issue is not only regulatory compliance but the way carrier identities are used to move freight under false control.

Cargo theft rings and double brokering networks often rely on identity manipulation. Instead of creating new companies, criminals sometimes take control of existing authorities or obtain them from struggling carriers and begin operating under those identities.

Because the authority already has insurance filings and a history in brokerage systems, the operation can appear legitimate during an initial review. That credibility can allow fraudulent operators to book loads before deeper verification takes place.

Investigators say this tactic appears in several types of fraud activity.

• double brokering networks

• chameleon carriers operating under recycled identities

• cargo theft operations using purchased or stolen authorities

• identity impersonation schemes targeting legitimate carriers

In many investigations the authority listed in federal databases does not match the people actually controlling the operation.

The FMCSA’s enforcement position

The FMCSA bulletin makes the agency’s position clear. USDOT numbers and MC operating authorities cannot be transferred unless they move as part of a legitimate corporate transaction such as a merger, acquisition, or documented ownership change.

Attempts to buy, sell, lease, or rent authorities outside those circumstances can lead to enforcement actions.

Potential actions include:

• inactivation of the USDOT number

• revocation of operating authority

• cancellation of registrations

Losing operating authority can immediately prevent a carrier from moving interstate freight and disrupt normal business operations.

Why MC numbers are being bought and sold

Starting a new motor carrier takes time, and new authorities often face more scrutiny from brokers and shippers. Insurance costs can also be higher for new entrants, which makes older authorities appear more attractive.

For some operators, purchasing an existing authority may look like a shortcut into the market.

Investigations show these transactions are not hypothetical. In a December report published by The Bannon Report titled Age Is Not a Safety Signal: How Old MC Numbers Are Fueling New Fraud; investigators spoke with an individual who said they would sell their operating authority to the first buyer willing to show up with $20,000 in cash.

Situations like this demonstrate how authorities can quietly change hands outside any formal regulatory process.

What brokers and shippers should watch for

The FMCSA warning highlights why stronger verification practices are becoming more important when companies onboard carriers. A valid operating authority alone does not guarantee that the company presenting it is the legitimate holder.

Investigators often see warning signs before fraud occurs. These indicators can appear during the carrier onboarding process or during normal load communication.

Common indicators include:

• sudden changes in company contact information

• dispatchers using new phone numbers or unfamiliar email domains

• mismatched addresses or ownership records

• recently reactivated authorities with little operating history

• differences between insurance filings and carrier communication

These signals often appear before a load is stolen or double brokered.

Enforcement remains limited

The FMCSA can say authorities cannot be sold or leased, but detecting those transfers at scale is extremely difficult. There are more than 1.8 million entities registered with the USDOT in the United States, and ownership changes between small carriers rarely attract regulatory attention.

Investigations usually occur only when there is a major enforcement action, a catastrophic accident, or a formal complaint supported by strong evidence. Quiet handshake transfers of MC numbers often remain below that threshold.

Fraud actors only need a short window

Cargo theft and double brokering are short duration crimes. Fraud actors do not need a carrier authority to last for years.

They only need a believable identity, a working email address, a phone number, access to load boards, and a broker willing to tender freight. That combination can be enough to steal a load within hours.

By the time investigators discover the problem, the freight is often cross docked, resold, scrapped, or moved overseas. Even if FMCSA later revokes the authority, the theft has already happened, and the financial damage has already occurred.

The hard truth

The FMCSA is right to take this position. Operating authorities were never meant to be bought, sold, or leased outside legitimate ownership changes. The challenge is that the warning alone may not change the system that allows it.

Fraud actors only need small openings, and the freight system still provides many of them. Until those gaps are closed, authority misuse and freight fraud will continue in the shadows of the industry.