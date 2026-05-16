Volvo Autonomous Solutions, DSV launch autonomous freight operations in Texas

Volvo Autonomous Solutions and DSV have started autonomous freight operations between Dallas and Houston.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions, or VAS, is deploying its Autona/freight solution for DSV. The Autona/freight platform combines the Volvo VNL Autonomous truck with self-driving technology from partners Aurora and Waabi.

The operations run between Aurora’s terminals in Dallas and Houston and integrate directly into DSV’s existing logistics flows on a depot-to-depot basis. This is part of a broader push to integrate driverless technology into large-scale logistics networks, with both companies targeting expansion to additional lanes over time.

During the initial phase, a safety driver will remain in the vehicle, in line with Volvo’s current operational protocols. The depot-to-depot setup will help both companies build operational experience before scaling to more routes.

“Autonomous driving is moving toward real-world operations,” said Helmut Schweighofer, CEO of DSV Road. “Our collaboration with Volvo in Texas represents a production, depot-to-depot setup. We see clear opportunities to improve safety and driver comfort, help mitigate a growing driver shortage, and unlock better asset utilization through 24/7 operations for the benefit of our customers.” Sasko Cuklev, head of on-road solutions at VAS, highlighted the strategic importance of logistics providers as a customer segment. “Logistics providers like DSV are an important customer group for Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and DSV is at the forefront of how autonomous transport can be applied in real logistics networks,” Cuklev said. “Starting between Dallas and Houston, we plan to move freight together in a way that supports round-the-clock operations and creates a scalable foundation for adding more lanes over time.” VAS has logged more than one million miles in local and regional hauls since 2023.