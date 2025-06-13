WATCH: CSX delivers for Army’s 250th birthday bash

BNSF and CSX teamed up to haul nearly 100 pieces of military equipment – tanks, armored vehicles, and tactical vehicles – from Fort Cavazos in Texas to Jessup, Md., in support of the Army’s 250th birthday parade scheduled for Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The 4,611-ton train originated on BNSF and was interchanged with CSX at Birmingham, Ala. From there, CSX handled the train on a 981-mile route through six states. Nine crews operated the train during its 55-hour trip, CSX said.
On the point was the CSX Spirit of our Armed Forces ES44AH No. 1776, a tribute to the five branches of the military.
The parade celebrates the founding of the Continental Army, established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
“Our team is honored to support this historic operation celebrating the Army’s 250-year legacy of service to our nation,” CSX Chief Executive Joe Hinrichs said in a statement. “The U.S. Army is a valued partner, and we take pride in employing veterans and active military members whose dedication and leadership inspire us. We remain committed to supporting those who serve and their families.”
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Related coverage:
How technology Is helping Union Pacific help truckers…and rail shippers
Sharp slowdown in intermodal rail a warning for H2: AAR
Greenbrier: Elevating rail safety standards with state-of-the-art training