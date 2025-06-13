WATCH: CSX delivers for Army’s 250th birthday bash

BNSF and CSX teamed up to haul nearly 100 pieces of military equipment – tanks, armored vehicles, and tactical vehicles – from Fort Cavazos in Texas to Jessup, Md., in support of the Army’s 250th birthday parade scheduled for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The 4,611-ton train originated on BNSF and was interchanged with CSX at Birmingham, Ala. From there, CSX handled the train on a 981-mile route through six states. Nine crews operated the train during its 55-hour trip, CSX said.

CSX proudly supports the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary by moving nearly 100 military vehicles from Birmingham to D.C. for this Saturday's celebration. Watch for exclusive footage of the historic journey. Together, we salute the #Army and its soldiers! #Army250 #CSXPrideInService pic.twitter.com/sExHCLCZ8U — CSX (@CSX) June 12, 2025

On the point was the CSX Spirit of our Armed Forces ES44AH No. 1776, a tribute to the five branches of the military.

The parade celebrates the founding of the Continental Army, established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.