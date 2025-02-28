WattEV adds 2 Tesla Semis to ZEV fleet at Port of Long Beach

(Photo: WattEV)

Startup electric truck infrastructure developer WattEV recently announced an agreement with Tesla for the delivery of 40 Semis in 2026. As part of the deal, WattEV is beginning with two of the heavy-duty electric trucks this year, representing the first use of Tesla Semis at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. This marks a continuation of WattEV’s development efforts as it expands its charging infrastructure in California.

One reason WattEV picked Tesla was range, with many routes being high-mileage, logging up to 550 miles a day in California. “Tesla Semi is the only truck in the market that can deliver 500 miles on a single charge, with superb energy efficiency and fast charging,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV.

With EV trucks with larger batteries comes the need for faster charging. “We’ve been future-proofing all our charging depots to allow for the transition from CCS charging to megawatt charging with MCS,” said Youssefzadeh. “Our collaboration with Tesla is another major milestone as we expand our network to electrify freight on more routes throughout California and beyond.”

