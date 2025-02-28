From a road to perdition to an autonomous path of redemption

Anthony Levandowski, once embroiled in a legal battle over autonomous vehicle technology, is now poised again to become a player in the self-driving truck space. His company, Pronto, recently announced an agreement with Heidelberg Materials to deploy its Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) on over 100 trucks worldwide over the next three years.
This deal, which follows successful pilots in North America, is a remarkable turnaround for Levandowski, who just a few years prior faced federal charges over trade secrets from his time at Google’s self-driving car startup, Waymo. Now, Levandowski stands on the cusp of what could become a global provider of autonomous hauling systems outside of major OEM equipment makers. But instead of city streets, Pronto is targeting quarries.
“We set out to develop an AHS that could deliver industry-leading safety, performance, and economics in the quarry market,” Levandowski said in a statement. “Earning Heidelberg Materials’ trust to go global with Pronto AHS is an incredible validation of our product and confirms that we have accomplished those goals.”
Legal drama, bankruptcy and a pardon
The path to this moment has been anything but smooth for the 44-year-old tech pioneer. Levandowski’s journey through the world of autonomous vehicles began nearly two decades ago, culminating in a legal saga that threatened to derail his career.
In 2016, he left his position at Google’s self-driving car project, now known as Waymo, to found Otto, an autonomous trucking startup. Uber quickly acquired Otto for a reported $680 million, bringing Levandowski on board to lead its self-driving efforts. However, the move sparked a legal battle with Google accusing Levandowski of stealing trade secrets.
The dispute came to a head in August 2019 when federal prosecutors charged Levandowski with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets from Google. The charges stemmed from allegations that he had downloaded over 14,000 files related to Google’s lidar sensor technology before his departure.
In March 2020, Levandowski pleaded guilty to one count of trade secret theft and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. U.S. District Judge William Alsup called it “the biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen.” The legal fallout resulted in Levandowski’s being ordered to pay Google $179 million, leading him to file for bankruptcy protection.
Yet, in a surprising twist, then-President Donald Trump issued a pardon in January 2021 during his final hours in office.
Pronto and Levandowski’s second act
Before his legal troubles were resolved, Levandowski had already begun charting a new course. In 2018, he co-founded Pronto, shifting his focus from the complexities of urban self-driving cars to the more controlled environment of industrial sites and quarries.
Pronto’s approach differs significantly from Levandowski’s previous ventures. The company’s AHS relies on advanced AI and hardened camera systems rather than expensive lidar and radar technologies that are common in many autonomous vehicle projects. This strategy allows for faster deployment and lower costs, making the system attractive to companies like Heidelberg Materials.
Axel Conrads, chief technical officer and member of the managing board of Heidelberg Materials, explained the appeal: “Implementing industry-leading technologies across our global footprint is an important driver of operational excellence and digital innovation at Heidelberg Materials. We are pleased to partner with Pronto, who stood out to us by delivering a reliable solution that will contribute towards improving our production efficiency, enhancing the safety of our employees, and accelerating our sustainability efforts.”
The agreement with Heidelberg Materials follows successful deployments at quarries in Texas, including what Pronto claims is the first autonomous mixed fleet to enter production in North America.
Autonomous Class 8 vocational trucks a fertile ground for commercialization
As Pronto expands its operations globally, Levandowski’s views on the future of autonomous vehicles have evolved. In a 2022 interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, he expressed skepticism about the viability of widespread robotaxi services, saying, “You’d be hard-pressed to find another industry that’s invested so many dollars in R&D and that has delivered so little.”
Levandowski argued that it would be difficult to conclusively prove AVs’ safety advantage over human drivers on most roads. Instead, he’s focused on applications where the benefits of autonomy are more immediately apparent and the operational environment more controlled.
“Everything that has wheels is going to be automated — it’s just a question of when and by whom,” Levandowski stated. “We’re starting with the super-obvious applications.”
The mining and quarrying sectors present an ideal testing ground for this approach. Without the unpredictable elements of urban streets — such as pedestrians, complex traffic patterns and varied weather conditions — autonomous haulage systems can operate more reliably and demonstrate clear safety and efficiency improvements.
As Pronto implements its technology across Heidelberg Materials’ global operations, the company is positioned to become a larger player in the autonomous haulage market. Currently, construction equipment giants Komatsu and Caterpillar lead the field. Komatsu reported a fleet of over 750 autonomous vocational trucks in 2024.