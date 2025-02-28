From a road to perdition to an autonomous path of redemption

Anthony Levandowski, once embroiled in a legal battle over autonomous vehicle technology, is now poised again to become a player in the self-driving truck space. His company, Pronto, recently announced an agreement with Heidelberg Materials to deploy its Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) on over 100 trucks worldwide over the next three years.

This deal, which follows successful pilots in North America, is a remarkable turnaround for Levandowski, who just a few years prior faced federal charges over trade secrets from his time at Google’s self-driving car startup, Waymo. Now, Levandowski stands on the cusp of what could become a global provider of autonomous hauling systems outside of major OEM equipment makers. But instead of city streets, Pronto is targeting quarries.

“We set out to develop an AHS that could deliver industry-leading safety, performance, and economics in the quarry market,” Levandowski said in a statement. “Earning Heidelberg Materials’ trust to go global with Pronto AHS is an incredible validation of our product and confirms that we have accomplished those goals.”

Legal drama, bankruptcy and a pardon

The path to this moment has been anything but smooth for the 44-year-old tech pioneer. Levandowski’s journey through the world of autonomous vehicles began nearly two decades ago, culminating in a legal saga that threatened to derail his career.



