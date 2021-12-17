  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Weekend snowstorm to slam Pacific Northwest

More than 2 feet possible in Cascades

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Friday, December 17, 2021
2 minutes read
(Photo: WSDOT)

A new and powerful storm will make travel difficult for weekend trucks in parts of the Pacific Northwest, primarily in the Washington and Oregon Cascades, as well as the Olympic Range in Washington.

Heavy snow and occasional whiteout conditions will likely cause minor to potential moderate delays in freight flows.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

The storm will begin Friday night, with the bulk of the snow Saturday, then fading (but not necessarily ending) Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Hurricane Ridge, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Mount St. Helens and Holden Village areas, where some spots could see weekend snow totals of 12 to 30 inches.

Look for mixed precipitation in Cle Elum and Cliffdell along the eastern slopes of the Washington Cascades. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are likely, with a light glaze of ice.

This storm could also spread light to moderate snow across the northern Rockies and will produce rain in valleys and lower elevations of western Washington and Oregon.

.Wind gusts will reach 45 mph, producing periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially over Hurricane Ridge, Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

Light to moderate snow may linger across the Pacific Northwest early next week.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Seattle to Cle Elum, Washington.
• Interstate 90 from Bellingham, Washington, to Portland, Oregon.
• U.S. Highway 2 from Everett, Washington, to Kalispell, Montana.

Other notable weekend weather

Several inches of snow could pile up Friday night into Saturday across the interior Northeast, mainly in portions of Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. Places like Boston and Hartford, Connecticut, could see a mix of rain, snow and sleet, while the rest of the region gets only rain.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday will hit places from Texas to the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Some storms could turn severe and may produce a few tornadoes. However, this won’t be a major outbreak like the one last Friday that destroyed parts of the South, killing dozens of people.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Friday, December 17, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.

