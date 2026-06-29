What It Takes to Win in the Next Era of Drayage

Drayage operators are under growing pressure to do more with less. Between demand volatility, terminal congestion, driver shortages, and shrinking margins, relying on manual processes is no longer sustainable.
FreightWaves partnered with CargoWise Landside to survey drayage professionals and uncover how carriers are responding to today’s operational challenges.
Insights include:
- The biggest operational challenges limiting growth and profitability
- Where drayage providers are investing in automation and digital transformation
- How fleet size and business mix influence technology priorities
- The barriers preventing operators from modernizing their businesses
- Why digital tools are becoming essential for scaling without adding costs
Download the report to see how the industry’s top performers are positioning themselves for the next era of drayage.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now