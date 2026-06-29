What It Takes to Win in the Next Era of Drayage

Drayage operators are under growing pressure to do more with less. Between demand volatility, terminal congestion, driver shortages, and shrinking margins, relying on manual processes is no longer sustainable.

FreightWaves partnered with CargoWise Landside to survey drayage professionals and uncover how carriers are responding to today’s operational challenges.

Insights include:

The biggest operational challenges limiting growth and profitability

Where drayage providers are investing in automation and digital transformation

How fleet size and business mix influence technology priorities

The barriers preventing operators from modernizing their businesses

Why digital tools are becoming essential for scaling without adding costs

Download the report to see how the industry’s top performers are positioning themselves for the next era of drayage.