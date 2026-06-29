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What It Takes to Win in the Next Era of Drayage

How automation and digital transformation enable growth and scale without adding costs

FreightWaves Staff
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Drayage operators are under growing pressure to do more with less. Between demand volatility, terminal congestion, driver shortages, and shrinking margins, relying on manual processes is no longer sustainable.

FreightWaves partnered with CargoWise Landside to survey drayage professionals and uncover how carriers are responding to today’s operational challenges.

Insights include:

  • The biggest operational challenges limiting growth and profitability
  • Where drayage providers are investing in automation and digital transformation
  • How fleet size and business mix influence technology priorities
  • The barriers preventing operators from modernizing their businesses
  • Why digital tools are becoming essential for scaling without adding costs

Download the report to see how the industry’s top performers are positioning themselves for the next era of drayage.

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FreightWaves Staff