WHAT THE TRUCK?!? goes to 3 days a week in 2021 [newsletter]

Happy holidays and welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. This is our last newsletter of the year as The Dude and I take some time off to be with our families. Thank you so much for your love and support all year. — Dooner

Breaking down the year that was on WTT?!?

Emily Szink

Don’t miss A VERY WHAT THE TRUCK?!? HOLIDAY SPECIAL now on demand.

On the most wonderful show of the year, Dooner and The Dude throw a massive Christmas party.

Your favorite hosts and FreightWaves personalities such as founder and CEO Craig Fuller, President George Abernathy, Emily Szink, Kevin Hill, Freightonomics, Great Quarter, Guys, #withSONAR and more are all rockin’ around the Christmas tree and banging their silver bells — silver cowbells that is.

We count down the top 10 WTT?!?s of 2020 and pick our clip for the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? moment of the year.

Kingsgate Logistics’ Tom Curee #PlaysItForward with a Christmas original, The Dude and his family run with Rudolph and the Spider-Dooners have a message for Batman?

Trucking TikTok influencer Wayne Cragg shares his view from the cab and talks about life on the road while moving Santa’s real sleigh. Spoiler: It’s 53 feet and those tires don’t stop.

Howard Salmon lets us into Ronald McDonald House to see how his son, Liam, is doing as he battles DIPG. You can help here.

We’ve got two huge announcements about the future of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? in 2021 and we bid a fond farewell to our favorite Big Deal/Little Deal host.

Plus, we recap the highs and lows of what proved to be a most challenging year and celebrate the human spirit in the supply chain that has kept America and the world moving.

Not one, not two, but three times a week in 2021!

Catch new shows live at noon ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on FreightWavesTV, FreightWaves LinkedIn and Facebook or on demand by looking up WHAT THE TRUCK?!? on your favorite podcast player.

A year of WTT?!? in numbers

We’ll be back Jan. 4 with an all-new episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? In the meantime, get caught up! You can find our entire back catalog of shows right here.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year,

Dooner