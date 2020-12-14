A very WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Christmas (with video)

It’s the most wonderful episode of the year as Dooner and The Dude reflect on 2020 with the whole FreightWaves crew.

2020 has put us through the wringer, but it hasn’t stopped the wheels from turning at FreightWaves and DEFINITELY hasn’t stopped the passion and excitement on our team.

Dooner and The Dude are welcoming all our FreightWaves hosts to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? stage for one last holly jolly hurrah; you’ll hear from founder and CEO Craig Fuller, President George Abernathy, the Great Quarter, Guys crew and more!

This Episode is brought to you by Reliance Partners-the nation’s premier commercial insurance agency for the transportation and logistics industry. Focus on your destination. Let us watch your back. Learn more about Reliance Partners at reliancepartners.com

Take a journey through the year with the guys as they rank their top 10 en episodes of WTT?!? from 2020.

Hear a special christmas song featuring a 100% true story about Dooner and The Dude, written and performed by Kingsgate Logistics’ Tom Curee.

TikTok trucker Wayne Cragg joins the show live from his cab and shares his experience of almost a decade of driving through the holidays and how the pandemic has changed his job.

We get an update from Howard Salmon on his son Liam and how #LiamStrong has grown through the year; Salmon shows us some awesome gifts the community has donated to Liam to support his fight against an incurable brain tumor.

Fuller joins the show to reflect on the changes at FreightWaves through 2020 and give a special surprise to Emily Szink to celebrate her accomplishments and also say goodbye.

Szink hits the WTT?!? stage for the last time and gives some exciting news about her next career steps.

Speaking of exciting news, WHAT THE TRUCK?!? will air three days a week in 2021, Monday- Wednesday-Friday at 12:00 EST.

Plus holiday messages from drivers all over the roads, Christmas carols sung by Spiderman, and The Dude with a rock ’n’ roll electric guitar!



You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? recaps and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

