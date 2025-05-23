When Health Becomes Highway Hazard

When a commercial truck crashed into a house in New Jersey this week, the company’s owner attributed the crash to a medical emergency. There were no fatalities, but what about next time? In short, “it happens,” and this disturbingly common phrase in trucking exemplifies the very state of highways in the U.S. today.

That crash wasn’t bad luck. It was a symptom of something deeper: driver health. The trucking industry’s refusal to treat driver health as a foundational part of fleet safety is a considerable issue and entirely preventable.

Driver Health Is a Known Risk

According to FMCSA data, 13% of truck crashes involve driver nonperformance, like blackouts, heart attacks or other medical issues that cause a driver to lose control. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a health issue directly causes 1 in 20 crashes involving a CMV.

Add in that the average truck driver’s life expectancy is just 61, while the general U.S. expectancy average is 79-80, and it becomes clear this is more than a fleet issue. This is a workforce supply chain crisis.

The Med Card Isn’t Just a Box to Check

Medical certification is required under 49 CFR Part 391, but what it actually tells you, how long the card is valid, matters. A two-year card signals stability. A six-month card means something is going on. A 30-day card is a warning. Come June 2025, that’s going to matter more than ever.