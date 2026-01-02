When healthcare M&A hits the cold chain

The $4.8 billion acquisition of Amicus Therapeutics by BioMarin is, on its surface, a familiar healthcare story: portfolio expansion, accelerated revenue growth, and a stronger foothold in the rare disease market. But beneath the financial headlines sits a less visible and increasingly critical reality. For supply chain and cold chain professionals, deals like this are not abstract corporate moves. They are inflection points that reshape how temperature-sensitive therapies are manufactured, stored, and delivered to patients worldwide.

BioMarin’s acquisition is expanding an already complex rare-disease portfolio. These are not high-volume, commoditized drugs. They are specialty therapies with strict handling requirements, limited patient populations, and zero tolerance for temperature excursions.

The moment a deal closes, supply chain teams inherit the responsibility of integrating new products, new geographies, and often entirely different operating models, without disrupting patient access.

Bigger Portfolios, Tighter Margins for Error

Rare disease therapies place unique demands on the cold chain. Volumes are smaller, but the stakes are higher. A single temperature deviation can mean lost inventory, regulatory exposure, or delayed treatment for patients who may have no alternative options. As BioMarin absorbs Amicus’ therapies, its supply chain footprint must expand not just in size, but in precision.