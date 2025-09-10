White Paper: How efficient is your city’s freight network?

How efficient is your city’s freight network? This report analyzes nine major U.S. cities to determine how efficiently freight is moving. Using Altitude by Geotab’s commercial vehicle insights, we developed the Altitude Freight Efficiency Score to benchmark and compare the effectiveness of each city’s freight network. This report provides key insights to help transportation planners make smarter infrastructure decisions and improve the movement of goods in their regions.

The report’s final efficiency score is based on three metrics:

Infrastructure readiness (how easily commercial vehicles move through the network), Infrastructure resilience (the network’s ability to recover from disruptions), and Infrastructure externalities (waste, such as idling).

(how easily commercial vehicles move through the network), (the network's ability to recover from disruptions), and (waste, such as idling). The scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating a more efficient transportation system.

Cities with scores above 50 are considered to have strong performance, while scores between 25 and 50 are moderately efficient, and scores below 25 indicate a need for more attention.

Download this complimentary report to learn more.